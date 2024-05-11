Draws and Fades: The case for (and against) Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy at Wells Fargo Championship

At this point, he basically needs a key to the Queen City. McIlroy has already won this tournament three times, holds the course record (61) and seemingly can do no wrong along the fairways and greens of Quail Hollow. Entering off a team win with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic, he has finally found some confidence and gotten a bit of swagger back inside the ropes while dealing with plenty of topics outside of them during the week. McIlroy has a penchant for winning the week before a major, and he’ll likely benefit from having Schauffele in his sights in the final pairing. Were it a player of lesser caliber than Schauffele, he would likely be the betting favorite despite starting the final round one shot back. He led the field Saturday in SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green, a performance that will likely bode well for his title chances should he replicate it.

Why he won’t:

First of all, Schauffele isn’t chop liver. He’s facing a capable opponent who has won several times on TOUR and has all the motivation in the world to get the job done. But on a more micro scale, there are some questions around McIlroy’s performance on the greens. He actually lost strokes to the field with the putter on Friday en route to a 3-under 68, and his 4-under effort on Saturday was buoyed more by his pristine ball-striking than by anything he did with the flat stick. McIlroy will surely create some chances on the greens in the final round, but he’ll need to convert his fair share to keep pace with (and pass) Schauffele. In a situation where it feels like one player is destined to reach 15-under or even lower, the putter will need to cooperate for a player who has not ranked better than 32

nd

out of 68 players in any round for SG: Putting.