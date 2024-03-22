Draws & Fades: Weather flip puts Justin Thomas in driver’s seat at wide open Valspar Championship

Putting my neck way out on the chopping block here by fading the best players in the tournament thus far but this is as much about the compact nature of this leaderboard as anything else. The reality is we could have added four or five more draws from further down the leaderboard as unpredictable winds are going to knock some guys around and give others a chance to charge through the pack. Of all of these, the most likely to hold on to contention are Todd and Hughes but their odds are not juicy enough to take the risk at this point as the hunters come for them. We can revisit this quintet after one more round and see if they are worthy of a splash to the finish.