Draws and Fades: Look for Justin Thomas to make move with stormy forecast at Innisbrook

For starters, this is an insanely low number for someone four shots off the lead in an event with a solid field. There’s been discussion among the Golfbet team about fatigue in guys who are coming off late dramatic finishes, and I think that is true for Schauffele based on what I saw out of him today. He was 115th in SG: Off-the-Tee today, losing -0.79 strokes. Last week at THE PLAYERS Championship he was 18th on the week. That kind of drop-off signals fatigue to me. What I saw today was a more tired and slower swing after the clinical driving performance he put on at TPC Sawgrass. Innisbrook will not allow Schauffele to maneuver around without hitting a good tee ball, at least not enough to win.