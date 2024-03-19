Benny and the Bets: Sam Burns may get burned by winds; Nick Taylor better bet at Valspar

Taylor was T10 here last year and has put together some decent patches of play in the Florida Swing on the way to T12 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T26 last week. Only poor third rounds in both tournaments cost him a chance at victory. Taylor is ranked at the average on TOUR at 66th in SG: Tee-to-Green but relies on his 12th-ranked approach game and 11th-ranked putting. Consider a First Round Leader play also given his Round 1 scoring average this season is 67.75, improving further to 66.25 in just his last four starts.