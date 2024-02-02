Draws & Fades: Despite trailing, Patrick Cantlay clear betting favorite at Pebble Beach

Look. Things are going to get a little weird this weekend at Pebble, if the forecast is to be believed. What better time to take an in-play flyer? Poston is largely under the radar but has quietly been one of the best players on TOUR in recent months, starting the new season with three straight finishes of T11 or better. He was briefly on the first page of the leaderboard Thursday before playing the back nine at Spyglass without a birdie, closing out a 2-under 70 that dropped him seven shots off the pace. It’s an uphill climb from here, but the price reflects it. He has gone ultra-low before in his career, notably at the RBC Heritage which also boasts small greens like Pebble Beach, and should he post something in the mid-60s on Friday he could move within striking distance heading into an unpredictable weekend.