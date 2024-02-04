Draws & Fades: Trust Wyndham Clark's putter, irons to carry him to victory at Pebble Beach

He also fits based on performance. Much like Clark, Hubbard’s putter is ranked second in the field for strokes gained. The Colorado native probably feels right at home for two reasons. First, the weather, and second, he got married here at Pebble Beach. The approach game is good enough to get it done too. Saturday, he gained almost two strokes on the field attacking the greens. That putter-approach complement is the key to capturing the title on the Monterey Peninsula.