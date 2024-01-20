Draws & Fades: Collegiate friends (and foes) set to tango on Sunday

The Crimson Tide product wowed the crowd with a tournament-low 60 on Saturday at La Quinta Country Club. Tomorrow, he takes his talents to the Pete Dye Stadium Course, the toughest of the three courses in play at The American Express, by a full stroke. Dunlap played Pete Dye Stadium Course in Round 2 and all he did was birdie six holes on the front nine to open in 30. He went on to shoot 7-under 65.



All of that is fine and dandy, but how will the Sunday spotlight, sleeping on the 54-hole lead and facing two PGA TOUR veterans with a combined 20 TOUR wins lingering behind him effect this young star? Nothing has seemed to faze him up to this point and I expect that focused, stoic demeanor to carry him across the finish line tomorrow. Congratulations, Dunlap.