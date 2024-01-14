Draws and Fades: Keegan Bradley man to beat in wide-open race at Sony Open

While last week's winner from The Sentry is giving up a three-shot start, he still represents some value on the betting boards. Kirk is ranked second in Strokes Gained: Approach this week and fifth in SG: Off-the-Tee – a good thing as he’s giving away strokes on the greens, ranked 63rd in SG: Putting. History shows you DO need to putt well to win at Waialae, and so a decision on Kirk comes down to the belief he can find his range on the greens in the final round. It won’t be easy, but given he has two previous top-threes here, he becomes a possible hunter to watch.