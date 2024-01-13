Draws & Fades: Harris English, Andrew Putnam can putt their way up Sony Open leaderboard

Representing his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, English will try to follow in Kirk’s footsteps. English, too, has won The Sentry and has three top-10 finishes here at the Sony Open. We have also made note of the correlation between Waialae and Colonial Country Club, where English has twice finished top five. Mayakoba was another course I looked at this week for crossover success, and English has a win there in 2013 and two top-five finishes since then. He's played very steadily this week so far with rounds of 66 and 67, and it is reflected in the stats as he is gaining strokes everywhere except SG: Around the Green, where he’s only a tick into the negative. Experience seems to matter here on Oahu, too, as the list of past winners is made up primarily of skilled veterans and that is a category in which English certainly fits the bill. Of the six players tied at 7-under, English is trading at the shortest price by a significant margin. For me, not only is that telling, but I agree.