Draws & Fades: Look beyond the List for value on wide-open Sanderson leaderboard



This is an awfully nice price for somebody that was tied for the lead for quite a while before Griffin played his last five holes in 4 under. Driving Accuracy and Hole Proximity from 100-150 yards are Endycott's strengths. Through two days, he's been excellent on approach and very solid on and around the greens. Off the tee is where he is losing strokes. I expect his accuracy will correct itself and that should allow him to continue to contend. He is ranked No. 327 in the OWGR, so being introduced to the spotlight worries me a little bit - but he's won before on the Korn Ferry Tour and Endycott is also currently 129th in the FedExCup points standings. With the need to get to 125 or better in order to remain fully exempt on TOUR in 2024, so the motivation is definitely there.