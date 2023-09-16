D&F: Bank on Sahith Theegala riding a hot putter this weekend in wine country

Kim is a player who ranks quite admirably in a number of categories on TOUR but the form has been off as of late. He’s missed the cut in five of his last seven starts. His last start, however, was at the Wyndham Championship six weeks ago. It appears he’s taken advantage of the time off and the game has come back around. He drives it long, is very good off the tee, and is excellent on and around the greens. Those are the tools needed for this golf course and it has fit him perfectly through two rounds. If the strengths of his game just continue to hold strong, he’ll be in the mix for sure. My one area of concern is his approach play. Kim ranks 167th in SG: Approach on TOUR but is currently third in this field. If his approach play slips over the weekend, so will his chances of earning TOUR victory number one.