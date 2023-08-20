Making sense of a day full of change at the BMW

Similar to my stance on Schauffele above, the value is simply not here for me. Yes, Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 golfer in the world and yes, he is projected No. 1 in the FedExCup standings. But Scheffler still only has two wins to his name this season. Granted, they were two big tournaments at the WM Phoenix Open and THE PLAYERS Championship, but given how he has played, he should have more. Scheffler has been a machine on the golf course….except on the greens. Scheffler ranks 146th in Strokes Gained: Putting this season and is 28th in the field after 54 holes at -0.438. At odds of +125 I want a guy who is much more confident and reliable standing over putts and with the chasing pack being all guys in the top 50 of the FedExCup standings, this field is simply too strong to think Scheffler’s tee-to-green game will be enough to see him hoist the trophy like it has at other times in his career.