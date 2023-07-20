Draws & Fades: Get ready to ride the odds wave at Royal Liverpool

Might as well keep the “H” theme going and throw in England’s own Hatton. Here’s the thing – like I mentioned above – we need a risk reward attitude this week. And this one is certainly risk. But figure this – Hatton couldn’t have hit it much worse for his standards on Thursday. He ranked 93rd in the field in SG: Approach, the metric he sits 14th in on the PGA TOUR. He also putted average at 69th – down from his sixth on TOUR. His Open chances were kept alive via ranking eighth in SG: Around the Green. Now I would’ve preferred the odds sit closer to +5000, but if we are looking for a wildcard with plenty of improvement possible, the volatile Hatton presents his case.