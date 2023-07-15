Big value Sunday at Barbasol Championship

The Barbasol got wet and wild on Saturday, with weather becoming a big factor late into the afternoon. Tee times were moved up, but not enough to escape the eventual rain in a situation very similar to the Genesis Scottish Open also taking place this weekend. While one wouldn’t say that Scotland and Kentucky have similar climates, the players from both tours experienced similar playing conditions on Saturday. Nevertheless, the weather looks clear for Sunday and the oddsmakers have established three clear favorites via the odds.