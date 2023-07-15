Big value Sunday at Barbasol Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Jimmy Reinman @PGATOUR
The Barbasol Championship heads into the final round Sunday giving bettors one final opportunity to cash in on the action at Keene Trace Golf Club. PGA TOUR rookie Trevor Cone took the lead with a 63 and looks to overcome veteran Lucas Glover, fellow youngster Vincent Norrman and a slew of DP World Tour members looking to claim the silverware in this co-sanctioned event.
The Barbasol got wet and wild on Saturday, with weather becoming a big factor late into the afternoon. Tee times were moved up, but not enough to escape the eventual rain in a situation very similar to the Genesis Scottish Open also taking place this weekend. While one wouldn’t say that Scotland and Kentucky have similar climates, the players from both tours experienced similar playing conditions on Saturday. Nevertheless, the weather looks clear for Sunday and the oddsmakers have established three clear favorites via the odds.
Updated odds to win Barbasol Championship (via BetMGM)
+275: Lucas Glover
+300: Vincent Norrman
+333: Trevor Cone
+1100: Adrien Saddier
+2000: Jayden Schaper
+2000: Taylor Pendrith
+2200: Nathan Kimsey
+3500: Grayson Murray
+5000: Louis De Jager
That big drop-off in odds after the first three names is what we will be exploring here today, looking to maximize our value for Sunday. Here’s who catches our eye:
Draws
Adrien Saddier (+1100, 4th, two shots back)
Moving away from the top three names on the board due to their low price, Frenchman Adrien Saddier has the numbers and the value to be someone to add to your plays for Sunday.
Saddier sits just two shots back of the lead and out of the players currently in the mix, is the only one who ranks in the top 10 in both Strokes Gained: Putting and SG: Around the Green. Look for Saddier to make his run tomorrow if he can keep that short game fine-tuned.
Nathan Kimsey (+2200, T-5, three shots back)
In a similar vein to Saddier, England’s Nathan Kimsey is a DP World Tour player who is putting the lights out on his summer vacation to the Bluegrass State. He is the best remaining player in the field in SG: Putting at +1.77 strokes over the field, and has the Tee-to-Green numbers to back it up.
At +2200, Kimsey is the most consistent player within ear shot of the lead if he can dial in his irons with better weather conditions in the forecast.
Fades
Trevor Cone (+333, 1st, leads by one)
A young rookie looking to change his life with a win on TOUR in his first year is one of the best storylines of tomorrow’s final round, but it certainly isn’t the best value. There is reason that Cone and fellow rookie classmate Vincent Norrman both hold higher odds to win than former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover to bring home the Barbasol and that is experience in clinching situations
Even though a rookie has already won this season in Nico Echavarria (in a similar field event at the Puerto Rico Open), Cone does not have the value to earn a play at +333 at this stage in his young golf life.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.