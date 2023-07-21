Expected conditions could help Brian Harman inch closer to The Open title at Hoylake

Believe it or not, I actually feel this is probably the best value price on the board. Will Harman win The Open? I would say probably so - he might not - but again, I think this price, as short as it is, is more than fair and is in the bettor's favor. We've seen this recently on the PGA TOUR. When a player has a significant lead in an event where the scoring and the conditions are easy, it makes that player very difficult to catch. The chasers want chaos, they want bad weather, they want conditions to be such that make it very difficult for the leader to maintain their advantage. You never know with seaside locations what the weather will do but as I noted earlier, what the forecast is telling us is that the most difficult scoring days at this championship may be in our rearview mirror.