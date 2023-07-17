WiretoWire: Rory's Scottish stunner

All-time greats tend to produce all-time great moments. Enter Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open. Trailing native son Robert MacIntyre by one stroke with two holes to play Sunday at The Renaissance Club, McIlroy closed with back-to-back birdies on two of the course’s five toughest holes, including a piercing 2-iron to 11 feet for the winning birdie at No. 18, which he described afterward as “probably the best shot I hit all year.” McIlroy finished one clear of MacIntyre at 15-under total, five clear of third place. Playing four groups ahead, MacIntyre authored the day’s low round, 6-under 64, that included a long iron from 213 yards to 4 feet for a closing birdie. He was aiming to become the first Scotsman to win the Genesis Scottish Open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999, and the fans provided their roaring appreciation of his efforts – as did McIlroy, who made a point to find MacIntyre afterward and give props on a week well played. Not that the Northern Irishman wasn’t thrilled for a return to the winner’s circle, his first title since the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January. “It feels incredible,” said McIlroy, who moves to No. 3 on the season-long FedExCup standings, accrued , with his 24th PGA TOUR title. “It’s been sort of a long six months since I won in Dubai. Hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going into next week as well.” Next week just happens to be The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he won in 2014.