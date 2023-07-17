WiretoWire: Rory's Scottish stunner
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
All-time greats tend to produce all-time great moments. Enter Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open. Trailing native son Robert MacIntyre by one stroke with two holes to play Sunday at The Renaissance Club, McIlroy closed with back-to-back birdies on two of the course’s five toughest holes, including a piercing 2-iron to 11 feet for the winning birdie at No. 18, which he described afterward as “probably the best shot I hit all year.” McIlroy finished one clear of MacIntyre at 15-under total, five clear of third place. Playing four groups ahead, MacIntyre authored the day’s low round, 6-under 64, that included a long iron from 213 yards to 4 feet for a closing birdie. He was aiming to become the first Scotsman to win the Genesis Scottish Open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999, and the fans provided their roaring appreciation of his efforts – as did McIlroy, who made a point to find MacIntyre afterward and give props on a week well played. Not that the Northern Irishman wasn’t thrilled for a return to the winner’s circle, his first title since the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January. “It feels incredible,” said McIlroy, who moves to No. 3 on the season-long FedExCup standings, accrued, with his 24th PGA TOUR title. “It’s been sort of a long six months since I won in Dubai. Hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going into next week as well.” Next week just happens to be The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he won in 2014.
It was a magical Sunday for TOUR rookie Vincent Norrman, who secured his first TOUR title at the Barbasol Championship, defeating Nathan Kimsey with a par on the first playoff hole at Keene Trace GC in Kentucky, after both completed regulation at 22 under. Norrman, who hails from Sweden, earned his TOUR card via the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour, but his first campaign at the game’s highest level had presented a learning curve; he entered the week outside the top 100 on the FedExCup, with just one individual top-10 showing this season. Now he moves to No. 61, 300 points accrued, well positioned to earn a FedExCup Playoffs berth in three weeks. “I don’t think I can process this,” said an emotional Norrman. “I’m at a loss for words. I don’t think I’ve dreamt this big yet, honestly.” The cherry on top? He’s fully exempt on TOUR through 2025.
Rory McIlroy was just a kid the last time The Open Championship was at Royal Liverpool. He was 25 and won the Claret Jug. Then he won the PGA Championship in his next major start, joining Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to win four men’s majors by the age of 25. McIlroy, however, hasn’t won a major since and will be looking to end that drought. He enters The Open as the favorite after winning the Genesis Scottish Open. Royal Liverpool will look plenty different, like McIlroy himself, this time around – with a lot of new changes to the course, including a new par-3 17th hole, converted from a former par 4. There’s a whole new generation of challengers, too. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will look to add a second major championship to his collection, while No. 2 Jon Rahm looks to win his second of the season. Plenty of pros are eager to shed the moniker of best player yet to win a major, including Xander Schauffele (11 top-10s in 25 major starts), Tony Finau (twice a winner already on the PGA TOUR this season), and Rickie Fowler (who got back in the winner’s circle after a four-year drought at the Rocket Mortgage Classic). Fowler finished tied for second to Rory McIlroy the last time The Open came to Royal Liverpool.
With just three weeks remaining before the FedExCup Playoffs, it’s as good a time as any for bubble players to gain critical points in the chase for the top-70 on the season-long standings. The TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event will once again be played opposite The Open Championship, as a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour. Keith Mitchell will be the world’s highest-ranked player in the field. Chez Reavie looks to successfully defend his title from 2022. Up-and-coming star Justin Suh, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour Points List last season and has two top-10s this season including a T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship, is looking to continue his string of solid play.
Rory McIlroy in awe of 19-year-old’s speed as he outdrives McIlroy
“I’ll never forget it, that’s why I play this sport. If not The Open, the Scottish Open will be up there with the event I want to play for the rest of my life. It’s the one I’ve dreamed of winning since I watched at home, and I thought today coming down once I birdied 18, I thought this might be the one. But it’s not to be just now, and plenty of years ahead.” - Robert MacIntyre on his heartbreaking runner-up finish to Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open
3 - Senior major titles this season for Steve Stricker, who won the PGA TOUR Champions’ Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone CC (South) by three strokes over David Toms, also earning a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship next spring.
20 - Strokes under par for Korn Ferry Tour winner Nicholas Lindheim, who won The Ascendant presented by Blue at TPC Colorado, two strokes clear of Max Greyserman for his third career Korn Ferry Tour title.
6 - Nicolai Hojgaard will join his twin brother Rasmus at The Open Championship after securing a spot with a T6 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open. David Lingmerth and Byeong Hun An punched their tickets to Royal Liverpool as well.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
|This week
|Points
|Jon Rahm
|3,117.22
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,109.90
|Rory McIlroy
|2,199.10
|Max Homa
|2,051.42
|Wyndham Clark
|1,921.64
|Keegan Bradley
|1,773.90
|Viktor Hovland
|1,732.09
|Rickie Fowler
|1,695.51
|Tony Finau
|1,570.20
|Nick Taylor
|1,463.41
The Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.