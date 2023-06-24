State Their Case: Keegan Bradley, Chez Reavie or history beckons at Travelers Championship

“I've wanted to win this tournament forever, so the feeling of wanting to push and win is something I need to fight against and just let myself go out and play,” Bradley admits. “I'm sort of an anxious person, so I know I'm going to be fighting a lot of thoughts. Winning this tournament with my family here, what an incredible thing that would be. I'm going to have to do my best to really stay where I'm at. I know I'm going to play my hardest no matter if I'm five up or five back.”