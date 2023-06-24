Frontrunners look good at Travelers Championship

This is an up-and-coming player that you have to be excited about. He's really shown well in just a short period of time. His top five finish last week at the U.S. Open earned him a spot in this field this week. Looking at his scores this week, 66-65, I like the consistency - nothing too far off the map here one way or the other. However, when you dive into the numbers, you will see that his tee to green game has been shaky. He ranks 41st of the remaining 67 players for SG: Tee to Green, 59th in Driving Accuracy, and 42nd for Greens in Regulation. Also, here is a case where the putting could take a fall as this has been bailing him out, ranking sixth in the field for SG: Putting. Sitting at nine under for the championship, six shots off the pace, I would say his odds of winning the tournament are closer to +7500 versus the +3300 that is being offered. There are a total of 22 players within just one or two shots behind him and another eight players either tied with or ahead of him. That's 30 players he'll likely have to deal with over the weekend - most of whom will probably be going relatively low as well. That is too much to overcome in my opinion versus the price that is being posted.