Adam Scott and Scottie Scheffler ride quick turnaround momentum

The Australian was bitterly disappointed with his missed cut at the U.S. Open but it has served him well as he entered the Travelers fresh and with a chip on his shoulder to return to the play he’d been trending toward. Scott has three top 10s in his last five starts on TOUR and was impressive on his way to ranking 10th in SG: Tee to Green and leading the way in SG: Off the Tee. His biggest efforts came on the greens where he ranked fourth in SG: Putting. Now before you all use that as a reason to run from the Aussie, think real stats, not imagined from former prejudice. Scott has gained strokes on the field on the greens in seven of his last eight TOUR starts and on the other occasion it was a fractional loss. With just one major error costing him two shots, Scott’s 62 could’ve been much lower. He has the morning to make amends.