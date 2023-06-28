FRL: For a third straight week, could 63 fall short of FRL honors?

The majority of the approach shots this week will come from 75-150 yards out, so we are looking for players that can dial in the wedges and short irons and make a few putts. Gauging putting is the hard part as this can be such a fickle skill set. Anyone can get hot for 18 holes and at the same time, the best putters can also go ice-cold for a round or two. I have three players I am taking a shot with this week and I've gone with players all teeing off in the early wave. This is where a healthy majority of those finding their way to the upper tier of opening-round leaderboards have come from at Rocket Mortgage Classics over the past four seasons. If you handed me an opening-round 63 for any of them, would I take it? Or do we get greedy, gamble, and figure we need to go lower? Let's put it this way, I'd take a 62.