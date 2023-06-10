With Carl Yuan in front, in-play options abound at RBC Canadian Open

We are definitely paying a price here for the big name and the fact that he is the two-time defending champion. McIlroy is one of five players currently at 6 under for the tournament. Justin Rose is at +1200 but none of the other three players are shorter than +4000. That is a big difference in price. My guess is a true number on Rory ought to be about +900, almost double of what is being posted. He is No. 1 in this field through two rounds in SG: Putting. That is likely to dip and the game hasn't been that great otherwise - certainly not elite enough to make him the second favorite among some 40+ players with a realistic shot at winning with two rounds to go. If I was going to make a play on someone with single-digit odds, it would be overnight favorite Tyrrell Hatton. The short price and his outlier round of 64 on Friday kept him off my list of "Draws," but this guy has been contending this season just about every time he tees it up.