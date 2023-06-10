With Carl Yuan in front, in-play options abound at RBC Canadian Open
5 Min Read
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
After two laps around Oakdale Golf & Country Club just outside of Toronto, we have a serious competition on our hands. Carl Yuan is your RBC Canadian Open leader at 9 under after opening with rounds of 67-68. Aaron Rai, Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton, and C.T. Pan each trail by just one shot. In total, 30 players are within five shots of Yuan's lead at the halfway point. Another 15 players are six shots back at 3 under.
Through two rounds, the wind has been very calm and a non-factor. The forecast calls for more of the same on Saturday and Sunday, but Sunday is showing a better than 70% chance of rain, beginning early in the morning. Last weekend at the Memorial Tournament, the golf course became firm and fast over the weekend and the winning score was actually one stroke lower than where we were at the mid-way point. This week, the course may only get softer by the time the leaders tee it up on Sunday. After 36 holes, Yuan is on pace to shoot 18 under par. The pre-tournament winning score prop was Over/Under 270.5, or 17.5 under par. If the rain in the forecast is not too menacing, we may see players get to 20 under. Something to think about for sure if you are considering any in-tournament wagering.
Updated odds to win RBC Canadian Open (via BetMGM Sportsbook)
+400: Tyrrell Hatton
+500: Rory McIlroy
+550: Corey Conners
+1200: Justin Rose
+1400: Aaron Rai
+1600: C.T. Pan
+1800: Carl Yuan
+2200: Brendon Todd
+4000: Andrew Novak, Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, S.H. Kim, Tommy Fleetwood
+4500: Adam Hadwin
+5000: Harry Higgs, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nate Lashley
Through two days of action, Yuan is leading the field in SG: Tee to Green. His approach play has been above average, as has his putting. He's third in the field for SG: Around the Green. Hatton recorded the low round of the day on Friday, firing a 64 to get to 8 under for the tournament. Hatton hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and the putter got hot after being ice-cold on Thursday. Corey Conners, trying to become the first Canadian to win their national open since 1954, also hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation on Friday but could only convert it into a round of 69. He ranks 50th in the field for SG: Putting.
Other notables among those that are six shots or less off the lead are Matt Fitzpatrick (-3), Taylor Pendrith (-3), Shane Lowry (-3), Tommy Fleetwood (-4), Adam Hadwin (-5), two-time defending champion, Rory McIlroy (-6), Justin Rose (-6), and Brendon Todd (-7). So where do we go from here in trying to find who might progress over the weekend and who may fall back?
Last week, I made a solid choice in backing Si Woo Kim at +1600 at the halfway mark. He certainly contended and ended up solo fourth. However, on my list to fade was Viktor Hovland, who trailed by five shots going into the weekend. His comeback win was nothing short of remarkable. I'll still say
though, his price of +3500 after 36 holes was not a good number and probably should have been closer to +6000. Hats off to Mr. Hovland for beating the odds.
Here's a look at my picks at the halfway mark in Canada, with odds via BetMGM Sportsbook:
Draws
Brendon Todd (+2200)
The number may be a little low here, considering that pre-tournament Todd went off at roughly +10000, but I do feel it is close enough to consider playing with the way he's gotten there so far. Coming in, Todd ranked No. 1 in SG: Around the Green, SG: Putting on Bent/Poa blend, and in Hole Proximity from 75-100 yards out, over the last 36 rounds. The short game has lived up to the billing, but he is losing strokes to the field on approach. He ranks 64th in this field for SG: Approach over the last 36 rounds and 36th for Birdies or Better Gained. I expect his iron play to improve and his short game should not waver, as that is his biggest strength. Todd finished 13th at the RBC Canadian Open last year and I think he'll be in the mix again – possibly for the win this time around.
Nate Lashley (+5000)
Here is another player that went off at triple-digits pre-tournament. I saw anywhere from +15000 to +17000 on the former TOUR winner. His updated price of +5000 is still a big number for a guy who is only three shots off the pace. Through two rounds, Lashley is fifth in the field for SG: Approach. Coming in, he ranked seventh in this field in the same category over the last 36 rounds - as well as 13th for Good Drives Gained and 21st for Birdies or Better Gained. Lashley led the Wells Fargo Championship after 36 holes just last month. He ended up finishing 27th that week. I'm guessing he learned something from that experience and should be in better shape to capitalize on what he's done so far this time around. He's gaining well over a half-stroke on the field with his putter. Nothing crazy but solid. If the iron play stays sharp and the putting improves in the slightest, he too ought to be contending on Sunday.
Fades
Rory McIlroy (+500)
We are definitely paying a price here for the big name and the fact that he is the two-time defending champion. McIlroy is one of five players currently at 6 under for the tournament. Justin Rose is at +1200 but none of the other three players are shorter than +4000. That is a big difference in price. My guess is a true number on Rory ought to be about +900, almost double of what is being posted. He is No. 1 in this field through two rounds in SG: Putting. That is likely to dip and the game hasn't been that great otherwise - certainly not elite enough to make him the second favorite among some 40+ players with a realistic shot at winning with two rounds to go. If I was going to make a play on someone with single-digit odds, it would be overnight favorite Tyrrell Hatton. The short price and his outlier round of 64 on Friday kept him off my list of "Draws," but this guy has been contending this season just about every time he tees it up.