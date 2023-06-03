Patrick Cantlay can pick up win trifecta

Hovland was a popular pre-tournament pick to win this week and it makes sense given what he did at the PGA Championship and at Colonial last week. He showed some signs of slipping on the back nine last week and I personally wondered if he was finally ready to crash a bit after such a grueling PGA Championship, being right there with Brooks Koepka all the way until the final few holes. Trailing by six shots with such great company tied or ahead of him this week, I think he probably has too much ground to make up - and I still wonder if he is finally going to have that post-PGA letdown. +3500 looks juicy on a player that has been so hot as of late but really, I think his odds ought to be close to twice this price to pull it off.