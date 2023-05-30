Eighteen of the most remarkable Jack Nicklaus statistics

14. Nicklaus didn’t just win the career Grand Slam – he is the only player to win each of the four major championships at least once in two different decades (the 1960s and 1970s). He nearly did it in three different decades: Nicklaus won the 1980 PGA and U.S. Open, as well as the 1986 Masters – but his best finish at The Open Championship after 1979 was a tie for fourth in 1980 at Muirfield.