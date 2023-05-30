Horses for Courses: Two-time champ Patrick Cantlay a top target at the Memorial

Patrick Cantlay (+1000 at BetMGM Sportsbook) isn't the betting favorite this week, but this is one of his favorite courses on TOUR. In six visits, the 2019 and 2021 champ has never had to pack up and go home early. With four more rounds of par or better last year (T3), his stroke average is now under 70 at 69.96. From his 24 rounds, he's produced 21 at par or better, including a closing 64 for his first win in 2019. He posted solo fourth on his second visit in 2018.