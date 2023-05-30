Horses for Courses: Two-time champ Patrick Cantlay a top target at the Memorial
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The 48th edition of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, outside of Columbus, Ohio, tees off Thursday. Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club will welcome an elevated field of 120 players to create new memories in this great game.
Patrick Cantlay (+1000 at BetMGM Sportsbook) isn't the betting favorite this week, but this is one of his favorite courses on TOUR. In six visits, the 2019 and 2021 champ has never had to pack up and go home early. With four more rounds of par or better last year (T3), his stroke average is now under 70 at 69.96. From his 24 rounds, he's produced 21 at par or better, including a closing 64 for his first win in 2019. He posted solo fourth on his second visit in 2018.
In 2021, Jon Rahm (+750) hoped to join Tiger Woods as the only winner to defend the title. The Spaniard was well on his way as he led by six shots after 54 holes - posting 65-64 on Friday and Saturday. A positive COVID-19 test on Saturday forced him to WD, ending any chance of going back-to-back. He returned last year and finished in the top 10 (T10) with three more rounds of par or better. His scoring average of 70.09 over 13 rounds include a 73-77 MC on debut in 2017.
Defending champ Billy Horschel (+9000) broke the current four year streak of winners in their 20s when he won at age 35. The Floridian dropped a 65 on Saturday and ran away for the win on Sunday. Making his ninth start, Horschel signed for his third T13 or better in his previous four tries, including T9 in 2019. Moving dirt and renovating green complexes over the last few years hasn't bothered him! This season he'll get to experience two new tee boxes on Nos. 16 and 17.
Muirfield Village will play to 7,571 yards (par 72), the longest test yet, and the sixth-longest on TOUR this season. Rory McIlroy (+1200) packs the biggest punch off the tee and will attempt to break onto the podium for the first time in his 13th visit. If MVGC is an homage to Augusta National, McIlroy's results eerily follow. He's never won this event but has posted seven top-25 finishes from nine weekends, including four in the top 10. T4 in 2016 is the best of the lot. T8 in 2018 was the last time in the top 10.
In 2014 Hideki Matsuyama (+4000) played his first Memorial and became the youngest winner at 22. Returning to defend in 2015, he posted his second-best finish of T5. The Japanese star signed for his final top 10, solo sixth in 2019 before a run of MC-T62-DQ stunted his last three visits.
Making his 18th start, 2013 winner Matt Kuchar (+9000) owns seven top-10 paydays and 10 top-25 results. From 2007 thru 2018, a stretch of 11 starts, he finished outside T15 exactly once (T26). Similarly to McIlroy, his last four starts have not produced at previous levels, but they both know their way around the property.
Oddsmaker's Extra
(cuts made/appearances, with odds via BetMGM)
Scottie Scheffler (2/2; +600): Quick study backed up T22 in 2020 with solo third in 2021. Of his eight rounds, six resulted in red figures.
Si Woo Kim (7/7; +5000): While T9 in 2021 is the only top 10, he's bracketed that payday with T18 in 2020 and T13 last year. Those are the best of the seven visits as well.
Adam Scott (13/14; +5500): Runner-up to Cantlay in 2019, the Aussie has cashed in his last nine visits. Posted 62 here in 2007, one short of John Huston's course record that has stood since 1996.
Jordan Spieth (9/10; +4000): T3 in 2015 and T7 in 2019 are the best from nine weekends. Four consecutive finishes of T18 or better is on the line this week.
Rickie Fowler (9/13; +4000): Second on debut in 2010 plus T2 in 2017 highlight his best finishes. Run of form includes T14 or better in four of his last six stretching back to 2017.
Collin Morikawa (2/3; +2500): Posted two rounds of 66 in 2021 to get into the playoff with Cantlay. On this routing in 2020 he won the Workday Charity Open.
Sahith Theegala (2/2; +5000): Improved seven shots off his T32 debut last year for T5.
Justin Thomas (5/8; +2800): Back-to-back T4-T8 in 2017-18 highlight three finishes inside T25. Of 26 rounds posted, nine are in the 60s. Did not start last year.
Matt Fitzpatrick (2/4; +4000): The 2020 edition was one of the toughest in tournament history, and the Englishman was third. MC his last two visits.
Kevin Streelman (9/14; +12500): Run of five of seven T18 or better crashed out with MC last season. So did his streak of seven straight made cuts. Playing every event since his debut in 2009 tells me what I need to know.
OWGR Top 30 (entered this week; not listed above)
|Ranking/Player
|Cuts Made/Starts
|Top 10
|Top 25
|Odds
|05 Xander Schauffele
|4/5
|0
|4
|+1400
|07 Viktor Hovland
|3/3
|0
|0
|+2000
|13 Sam Burns
|2/3
|0
|0
|+4000
|16 Cameron Young
|1/1
|0
|0
|+4000
|17 Tyrrell Hatton
|1/1
|0
|0
|+2500
|19 Sungjae Im
|2/4
|1
|1
|+3500
|20 Kurt Kitayama
|0/1
|0
|0
|+9000
|21 Tom Kim
|First
|Time
|+5500
|22 Jason Day
|9/13
|1
|2
|+3000
|24 Keegan Bradley
|7/12
|2
|3
|+6600
|26 Shane Lowry
|4/6
|1
|2
|+5000
|29 Corey Conners
|4/4
|0
|2
|+4000
|30 Russell Henley
|3/6
|1
|1
|+5500
