Here comes Rahm: Big names will rise as Muirfield Village shows teeth

The 2019 and 2021 Memorial winner failed to do anything flashy on Thursday but he did keep himself well and truly in the mix despite having an uncharacteristic striking effort. Cantlay found just 6 of 14 fairways and nine of 18 greens yet still scrambled his way to an under-par effort. Now you could look at this and say his swing is out of sync and therefore not someone to back… but it is my belief he’s had his ‘bad’ round for the week and is still in striking distance just as things will start to toughen up.