Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell poised to pounce at Zurich Classic
5 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Final rounds on the PGA TOUR can often produce volatility but never is this more likely than the conclusion of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
With teams set to play Foursomes, better known to many as alternate shot, on Sunday at TPC Louisiana, the chance to rocket up or plummet down the leaderboard sits around every corner.
In Friday’s Foursomes session we saw scores ranging from the record-breaking 63 from defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay to an 83 from former major champions John Daly and David Duval.
Saturday’s Four-Ball scoring average was 64.971 while Friday’s Foursomes was 70.188. Basically, trouble is hard to avoid but if you do, you can make serious moves.
Schauffele and Cantlay went from T56 out of 80 teams after round one to T4 following their Foursomes 63.
With one round to go at TPC Louisiana here are the updated odds to win Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via BetMGM Sportsbook)
+150: Wyndham Clark / Beau Hossler (-26)
+170: Sungjae Im / Keith Mitchell (-25)
+1000: Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith (-23)
+1100: Davis Riley / Nick Hardy (-23)
+1800: Matthias Schwab / Vincent Norrman (-23)
+2000: Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele (-20)
+3000: Tom Hoge / Harris English (-21)
+3300: Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick (-21)
Here’s a look at some of the teams I’m looking to back (and oppose) in what’s shaping up to be a riveting ride by the bayou in Louisiana, with odds via BetMGM:
DRAWS
Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell (+170)
The most impressive part of this duo is they’re in this title fight up to their eyeballs without both players being at their best. Im has been dominant in this pairing, accounting for 13 of the teams Four-Ball birdies compared to Mitchell’s eagle and six birdies and I see nothing to suggest his sublime ball-striking won’t continue.
What I’m banking on here is Mitchell brings his best in the final round as they look to use experience under pressure as a huge leverage. These two are proven PGA TOUR winners while most of the teams around them have not closed the deal yet in their careers. Already having more fun than most out there this duo will be nigh unbeatable if Mitchell brings his best driving off the tee and Im follows up with his killer approach game.
“Laser beams and smiles,” Mitchell beamed when asked about Sunday’s strategy.
The caution is Mitchell’s putter, which is known to miss the makable birdie putt or two, but as long as they are birdie putts, not par saves, that shave an edge they’ll be there when the whips are cracking.
Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (+175 for a Top 5 with DraftKings)
While the defending champions surely won’t put up another 63 on Sunday like they did on Friday I still expect them to use their earlier tee time to post a little fear in those chasing the win behind them. Clearly they are an incredible partnership when working together.
They start six back to win the tournament but three off a spot in the top five, something I’m banking on them to do. Even if victory appears out of reach late their status as defending champs and their personal pride should see them finish strong.
FADES
Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler (+150)
Let me get one thing clear from the top. I do think this pairing is capable of winning it all on Sunday I just don’t believe there is enough value to take them as favorites. Yesterday, at +450, Brady Cannon was right to draw this duo so hopefully those of you who listened aren’t deciding whether to jump on now from scratch.
With neither player having tasted a PGA TOUR win so far in their careers I’m expecting some nerves to surface Sunday for this pair who has yet to make a single team bogey. So if you aren’t invested already, I can’t in good conscience suggest now, at +150 with a precarious one-shot lead ahead of Foursomes, is the time to get on.
“With a teammate, you can kind of feed off each other and really not allow that momentum to get going in the wrong direction. So I hope tomorrow we're light and loose like we've been all three days,” Clark said. “If the momentum goes in our direction, I hope we just keep riding it. I think it will be great.”
Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick (+300 for a Top 5 with DraftKings)
The age-old betting advice is to choose with your head not your heart and it is with this reverberating around my skull that I must suggest against the feel-good story of brotherly love come Sunday.
The Fitzpatrick boys have been awesome in the Four-Ball format with a pair of 62s helping them to be within striking distance of a famous victory in a tie for seventh. But their Friday 71 sticks out like a sore thumb on the leaderboard.
At some point you figure fatigue might hit RBC Heritage winning Matt while the carrot of PGA TOUR membership for brother Alex that would come with a win is going to give the younger brother his first real test of TOUR nerves. Even the knowledge a Top 5 finish gets Alex into the field at the Mexico Open next week is a worry for me as it might see the brothers push a little too hard, inviting mistakes.
“I want to win this week. Of course I do. I want to win every week,” Matt said. “Don't take this the wrong way, but I'm not worried about this week for Alex. I've seen him out there now. He can hold his own. He can definitely be out here. He had some great results last year on the European Tour.
“I just want him to enjoy this week, and I think by enjoying it, you're going to give yourself a better chance. We played great in the four ball. We just didn't quite have it yesterday. I feel like it's a positive going into tomorrow. We're kind of used to the foursomes now.”
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.