Wyndham Clark, Beau Hossler take lead at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

They opened the more challenging Foursomes format in the second round on the 10th hole and birdied four of their first seven. They eagled the par-5 18th, set up by Schauffele's towering, 264-yard hybrid that settled less than 15 feet from the hole. Cantlay drained the putt, giving the pair a 6-under 30 at the turn -- a tournament record for nine holes in Foursomes.