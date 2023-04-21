Zurich leaderboard primed for Foursomes shakeup

The camaraderie is certainly there for the brothers, and it doesn’t hurt that Matt is coming off a riveting playoff win at the RBC Heritage and clearly in form. But too much of their current price is derived from Matt’s form and reputation heading into a round where he will only hit half the shots. Regression is likely coming for Team Fitz unless Alex outperforms when the stakes are at their highest (until Sunday). Theirs was a pleasant surprise in the opening round, but not one I’m expecting to be sustainable.