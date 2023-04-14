Expect a major bounce back from a major champ at Harbour Town

No one has been better over the previous two dozen rounds in ball-striking, ranking first in the field coming into this week. Hovland is making par saves, getting up-and-down and recorded another bogey-free opening round, similar to his opening play at Augusta National. Two top 10s and a third-place showing at THE PLAYERS Championship, another Pete Dye Design, warrants the short number. Still, it feels very “early rip, early rotten” of recent for Vik. Harsh, yes, but he’s second in Round 1 scoring average (68.2) across 10 rounds, and 98th in Round 4 scoring (70.2). Last year’s winner, Jordan Spieth, shot 66, and Webb Simpson, who won in 2020, shot 64. He’ll need to break his current trend of not showing up on Sundays to feel confident in betting him, especially at this number. We should see it before we believe it.