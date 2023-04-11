Defending champ Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay highlight Harbour Town Horses

Patrick Cantlay (+1200) has done everything at Harbour Town but don the tartan jacket at the end of 72 holes. In five previous visits, he's racked up a pair of T3, nothing worse than T7, and fell just short to Spieth in a playoff last year. Of 18 rounds played, seven have posted 67 or better and his scoring average is 68.61. Just two of those rounds are over par and both are just 72. Of the eight weekend rounds played, the worst score is 70 twice. His MC was 71-71, even par.