Finding betting angles in a two-man Masters race

In the overwhelming majority of circumstances – probably close to 90 percent or more – it’ll be either Koepka or Rahm slipping into the green jacket on Sunday. Adding Koepka stock at this point could hinge on how you expect the early exchange on the seventh green to go, as Koepka’s in-play price will surely shorten if he heads to the eighth tee still equipped with a four-shot lead. I give him the edge overall, both because of his current position and because of the lack of flaws his game has shown over the last three days. The formula he has employed – take advantage of the par-5s and keep it close to the vest everywhere else – is right out of the Tiger Woods playbook at Augusta National and makes it hard to make up ground against him in chunks.