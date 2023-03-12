Alternate Shot: Can anyone catch Scottie Scheffler at TPC Sawgrass?

WG: We discussed this during our walk across the Stadium Course today, but the issue for the field is that Scheffler won’t beat himself. He has made exactly one bogey per round over the first three days, leading the field in avoiding squares on the scorecard. So it’s hard to envision a scenario where he follows Adam Svensson’s lead from today, for example, and makes three bogeys and a triple after starting the day up by two. The saving grace for the chase pack could be the volatility that lurks around every corner at TPC Sawgrass: double bogey is never that far away. But Scheffler’s Over/Under was 70.5 for the third round, and it feels like that will be an appropriate number come Sunday – which means Lee needs at least a 68 and the others behind him need to dig deep. I think you and I would both agree that, at this point, we’d be surprised if someone other than Scheffler holds the trophy tomorrow. But what about other in-play markets that have caught your eye?