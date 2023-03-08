Look to early risers in FRL market for THE PLAYERS

Tom Hoge is our only selection that will tee off in the late wave on Thursday, pegging it at 12:34 p.m. on the No. 10 tee. He is a guy I had a hunch about playing this week to win THE PLAYERS Championship with how good he is on approach. He’s had solid success here, finishing inside the Top 35 the last three seasons in a row and in 2022, he opened with a round of 66. In four of his last six visits to TPC River Highlands, he has opened with a round of 67 or better. Hoge has recorded top-10 finishes at The American Express in 2020 and 2022. The Stadium Course at PGA West is another Pete Dye design I gave some credence to this week as far as comps to Sawgrass. In 2020, Hoge opened with a 66 at the Stadium Course and closed with a 67 on Sunday. In 2022, he shot rounds of 66 and 68. Note that only two of the four rounds are played on the Dye track at that event.