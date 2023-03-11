Expect big names to mount Round 2 rallies after PLAYERS weather delay

When one is on a hot streak, the last thing they want to happen is something to stop that momentum. When one is struggling, a break can be welcomed, giving the team - or the golfer - time to regroup, make adjustments, and fix their issues. I think there is a very good chance that Scheffler and Morikawa will take advantage of this quick break to work out what has not been picture-perfect through the first part of this second round. Scheffler is obviously a heavy favorite to walk off of the 11th hole at 6 under par (at least). He'll then have another opportunity at the par-5 16th hole, which is currently playing as the easiest hole on the course.