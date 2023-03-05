Kurt Kitayama leads, but Scottie Scheffler favored at Bay Hill

For: Like Scheffler and McIlroy, Hatton knows his way around Bay Hill after a win in 2020 and a runner-up last year. He was bogey-free Saturday, closing with five birdies over his last eight holes, and has been stellar with the driver while ranking third in SG: Off the Tee. Another day of keeping himself in position could be just enough, especially if much of the attention goes toward bigger names around him on the leaderboard.