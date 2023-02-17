Draws & Fades: Homa and Rahm look rock solid in LA

But while we do expect improvement on his SG: Putting (-0.731) rank of 88th, it is also off the tee where McIlroy expects improvement. He took to the range in fading light to sort it out after ranking 39th in SG: Off the Tee (+0.657) having been inside the top six in the metric for each of the last five seasons. He hit just five of 14 fairways Thursday but still his 13 greens and was five from five scrambling. McIlroy made just 32’1” of putts.