PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23H AGO

Betting Stat Pack: The Genesis Invitational

2 Min Read

Betting DFS

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    This week’s Genesis Invitational wraps up the West Coast Swing on one of the PGA TOUR’s most historic layouts: The Riviera Country Club. From the downhill tee shot on the par-5 first to the drama that emanates from the drivable par-4 10th, players and fans alike know the ins and outs of the demanding George C. Thomas layout.


    Riviera is a place where shot-making and imagination can thrive, but there’s also a certain lean toward brute strength off the tee in order to take some of the bite out of the par-71 layout. Here’s a look at a few of the key stats to keep an eye on this week (and which players fit the mold) as you look to make lineup decisions and round out betting cards ahead of the opening round:


    Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season.

    * - top 10 here last five seasons

    Par-5 Scoring

    RankPlayer
    1Patrick Cantlay*
    3Rory McIlroy*
    4Justin Thomas*
    5Scottie Scheffler*
    7Sam Burns*
    7Max Homa*
    7Jordan Spieth*
    10Matt Fitzpatrick*
    10Sungjae Im
    12Keith Mitchell

    The par-5 holes at The Riviera Country Club can be the eraser on the pencil. None of the trio stretches over 590 yards and the first hole barely reaches 500 (503 yards). Scoring opportunities annually occur here and can mitigate the potential bogeys picked up on the challenging par-4 and par-3 holes elsewhere.

    SG: Tee to Green

    RankPlayer
    1Will Zalatoris
    2Rory McIlroy*
    3Justin Thomas*
    4Scottie Scheffler*
    5Tony Finau*
    6Luke List
    7Matt Fitzpatrick*
    8Russell Henley
    9Sungjae Im
    11Xander Schauffele*

    For the last five years the par-71, 7,332-yard layout has ranked in both the top 12 in toughest fairways and GIR to hit. Players will have to manufacture shots around the doglegs plus navigate lies out of the barranca and Kikuyu to have a chance. Only one winner from the last seven here has finished outside the top five in this category.

    Bogey Avoidance

    RankPlayer
    1Sungjae Im
    2Tony Finau*
    3Matt Fitzpatrick*
    4Xander Schauffele*
    5Mark Hubbard
    6Matt Kuchar*
    7Shane Lowry
    9Scottie Scheffler*
    11Rory McIlroy*
    12Justin Thomas*

    Patience and execution don't always fit in the bag but they must this week. Working the golf ball both directions, dealing with uncomfortable lies in the Kikuyu, difficult bunkers and missing the massive Poa annua greens on the proper side will test everyone. Grinding out pars is necessary when birdie chances do not exist on every hole. The last seven winners all have ranked T9 or better in this category.

    SG: Putting

    RankPlayer
    1Lucas Herbert
    2Denny McCarthy
    3Brendon Todd
    4Tyrrell Hatton
    5Beau Hossler
    6Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    7Kelly Kraft
    9Kevin Kisner
    10Sam Burns*
    11Matt Kuchar*

    Poa annua surfaces require concentration throughout the entire round, regardless of distance. Anything outside of 5 feet is hardly guaranteed, especially above the hole. Paying off bunker/recovery shots and lag putts will go a long way this week in determining the winner.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org