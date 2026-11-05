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R1
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World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

1

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T2

Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T4

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T4

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T4

Harry Hall
ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T4

ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T4

Taylor Montgomery
USA
T. Montgomery
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T4

USA
T. Montgomery
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T4

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T4

USA
B. James
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T9

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T9

USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T9

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T9

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

T9

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T9

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

T9

Karl Vilips
AUS
K. Vilips
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T9

AUS
K. Vilips
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

T9

Joe Highsmith
USA
J. Highsmith
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T9

USA
J. Highsmith
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T9

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T9

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T9

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T9

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-6
Thru
F*
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1H AGO

Chris Kirk fires bogey-free 63, grabs early lead at World Wide Technology Championship

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 1 | World Wide Technology | 2026

Highlights | Round 1 | World Wide Technology | 2026

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Written by Associated Press

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Chris Kirk was practically flawless Thursday, hitting each of the wide fairways and missing only one green on his way to a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Kirk is at No. 110 in the FedEx Cup Fall with only three tournaments remaining for him to finish in the top 100 and keep a full card for 2027.

He was one shot ahead of Nick Dunlap and Zac Blair on a gorgeous day on the southern tip of Baja California at El Cardonal at Diamante, a course designed by Tiger Woods.

“Just go day by day, shot by shot. I know how cliché that sounds, but there’s not really anything I can do to control like where I finish on a points list,” Kirk said. “The only thing that I have somewhat of control over is just how I approach each day and how I look at each shot. Just trying to keep it as simple as that.”

Equally simple was explaining his round. He putted for birdie on every hole except the par-3 second at the start of his round, when he left his tee shot out to the right. He pitched that up to 10 feet and made par.

His worst swing was on the 156-yard 16th hole, when Kirk hit a shot he described as a “little bit of a chunk pull.” He was left with a 70-foot putt over the ridge and holed it for an unlikely birdie.


Chris Kirk buries 70-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at World Wide Technology

Chris Kirk buries 70-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at World Wide Technology


“There was a lot to like, for sure,” Kirk said. “It felt like my swing was in a really good spot and hit a bunch of really nice putts. I’m sorry I’m not going to have a very exciting answer for you, but yeah, it was just a really steady day.”

Scoring conditions were so pure that more than half of the 120-man field broke 70.

Ben James, who has a card locked up for next year as the No. 1 player from the PGA Tour University ranking, was among those at 65. The large group of players at 66 included 19-year-old Blades Brown and Ryan Gerard.

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R1
Suspended

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

1

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T2

Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T4

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T4

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T4

Harry Hall
ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T4

ENG
H. Hall
Tot
-7
Thru
F
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