Chandler Blanchet opens with 62 for one-shot lead at breezy Butterfield Bermuda Championship

“It’s pretty nice, I think, to feel a lot more comfortable,” Kohles said. "Going into the fall, it was funny. I obviously decided to play the fall out here and skip the last three Korn Ferry (Tour events), and as good as I played on both tours, I wasn’t really locked on either one. So, it was really nice to have those three good finishes to start the fall and pretty much secure my top 100 for next year.