Austin Smotherman cards career-low 62, takes one-shot lead at Bank of Utah Championship

"I feel like I have nothing to lose, really," Streelman said. "This is my almost 20th year doing this and pushing 500 starts, and my family's coming in this weekend. I just feel I'm going to try and attack and have fun, and if things go well, great. If they don't, it's OK, too. So it's looking like I'll get in a number of the fall events and just going to do my best for this season.