PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R1
Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

1

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T2

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T11

Garrick Higgo
RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T11

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T11

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T11

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T11

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T11

Christiaan Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T11

RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Tot
-7
Thru
F
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
2H AGO

Zach Bauchou posts career-low 62, takes one-shot lead over eight players in birdie fest at Bank of Utah Championship

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 1 | Bank of Utah

Highlights | Round 1 | Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Associated Press

IVINS, Utah (AP) – Zach Bauchou birdied his last two holes Thursday for a career-best round of 9-under 62, giving him a one-shot lead on a day of low scoring at the Bank of Utah Championship.

With several players having set the pace at the Black Desert Resort, Bauchou holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th and reached the 602-yard closing hole in two for a two-putt birdie from 25 feet and his first 18-hole lead on the PGA Tour.

Bauchou is at No. 86 in the FedExCup. Only the top 100 at the end of the FedExCup Fall in November retain full cards for 2027. The Oklahoma State alum said he wasn't thinking about that.

“I felt like I spent some time the last couple weeks reflecting on the season. Felt like I played pretty solid most of the year, just didn’t have that many high finishes,” he said. “Just try to improve when I’m home and know that I am actually playing probably better than what my results are.”


Zachary Bauchou reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

Zachary Bauchou reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah


Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada was the first of the nine players to post a 63. He is at No. 59 in the FedExCup, among those who are hopeful of a good fall to finish between Nos. 51 and 60 and be eligible for Signature Events at Pebble Beach and Riviera.

Jackson Koivun took a while to get back to his Presidents Cup form. The 21-year-old was unbeaten in his Presidents Cup debut last week. He had three straight bogeys and was 2 over for his round when he had four birdies in his last five holes for a 69.

He still has work to do to make sure he sticks around for the weekend because of the low scoring on a beautiful day in southern Utah.

The average score was around 68.

Nick Taylor is still making big putts, as he did at Medinah last week for the International Team. Taylor finished his round with a 50-foot eagle putt and was among the group of players at 64 that included Presidents Cup teammate Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Three players from the group at 63 are outside the top 100, including Kevin Streelman and Nick Dunlap. Streelman birdied six of his last eight holes.

Jordan Smith of England reached 63 in a most spectacular fashion. He holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the eighth, and then holed out his second shot from 238 yards on the par-5 ninth for an albatross.


Jordan Smith’s amazing albatross is the Shot of the Day

Jordan Smith’s amazing albatross is the Shot of the Day


“It’s the first time I’ve ever done it, so it was pretty special, and to end a round like that is even more special,” Smith said.

Defending champion Michael Brennan also opened with a 64. Brennan was headed to the Korn Ferry Tour a year ago when he received a sponsor exemption to Utah and won to earn a PGA Tour card. He returns as a two-time winner.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
4D AGO
Americans rally in Singles to win the Presidents Cup for 11th straight time
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
4D AGO
Seamus Power betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
4D AGO
David Skinns betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
R1
Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

1

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T2

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T2

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
D. Lipsky
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-8
Thru
F
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW