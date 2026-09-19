Neal Shipley maintains one-shot edge over Ben Kohles entering final round of Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Highlights | Round 3 | Biltmore Championship | 2026
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ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Neal Shipley held onto a one-shot lead over Ben Kohles on Saturday in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, making an eagle and a birdie on the two back-nine par 5s in his third straight bogey-free round.
Shipley had a 21-under 192 total on The Cliffs at Walnut Cove after a third-round 6-under 65.
"Just going to keep doing what I'm doing," Shipley said. "Keep being me and keep having fun out there. Keep that mindset of going out there, chasing birdies and trying to get it as low as possible tomorrow."
The PGA Tour rookie also opened with a 65 and had a 62 on Friday in the first of eight tournaments in the FedExCup Fall that determine the top 100 in the FedExCup who keep full cards for next season.
Shipley entered the week No. 183 in the standings. A victory would not only give him a two-year exemption, but it would secure him for the more lucrative PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028 when the Tour revamps its schedule.
"It would be huge," Shipley said. "It would take a lot of stress off my back, that's for sure. It's one of those things I'm playing really well, and I know it's a matter of time for me, so I'm going to give it my best shot tomorrow and lay it all out there and see what happens."
Ben Kohles gets up-and-down from 132 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
Kohles matched Shipley with a 65, birdying three of the last four holes. Playing alongside Shipley in the final threesome, Kohles eagled the par-5 third. He's chasing his first PGA Tour title like Shipley.
"Happy with the day," Kohles said. "Played solid. Took advantage of par 5s, which, like I said yesterday, is something you got to do out here on this course."
Shipley hit a 227-yard approach to 7 1/2 feet to set up an eagle on the par-5 15th. He birdied the par-5 17th and closed with a par.
Eric Cole (64) and Ricky Castillo (65) were tied for third at 17 under. Jacob Bridgeman (64) and Max Greyserman (66) were 16 under.
The tee times were moved up, and the players were grouped in threes because of the possibility of late-afternoon storms.