Neal Shipley surges into lead with PGA Tour career-low 62 at Biltmore Championship Asheville
3 Min Read
PGA Tour Highlights | Round 2 | Biltmore Championship | 2026
Players in Article
Players in This Article
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Neal Shipley gave his forgettable rookie season on the PGA Tour a glimmer of hope Friday when he got off to a torrid start and finished with a 9-under 62, giving him a one-shot lead at 15 under over Ben Kohles in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Kohles closed the gap in a hurry with an eagle-birdie finish for a 63 as he tries to erase memories of a pair of recent close calls and chases his first PGA Tour title.
The Biltmore Championship is the first of eight tournaments in the FedExCup Fall that determine which players finish in the top 100 and keep their full cards for next season.
Shipley earned his card off the Korn Ferry Tour, but he has missed 11 cuts in his 19 starts this year and is likely headed back to the Korn Ferry Tour unless he turns it around quickly. He entered the tournament at No. 183 in the FedExCup.
Neal Shipley gets up-and-down from 22 feet for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
A victory, of course, would not only give him a two-year exemption, but it would secure him for the more lucrative PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028 when the tour revamps its schedule.
A score like this — matched by Ricky Castillo, who was four shots behind in third place at 11 under — was sorely needed for Shipley.
“I had a great year last year,” Shipley said. "Start of the season wasn’t really what we wanted. Been kind of clawing back to get my game back where it should be. I feel like a lot of that work is finally showing. It’s weird. Golf is one of those sports where you don’t get instant gratification. You got to work for a long time to see results.
“I feel like I’m seeing kind of the fruits of that labor,” he said. “And really pumped about where we are right now.”
Shipley opened with two birdies and then hit his second shot to 10 feet on the par-5 third hole and paid it off by making the eagle putt. He went out in 6-under 29, kept bogeys off his card all day and had three more birdies on the back nine.
Shipley has played the par 5s in 9 under through 36 holes, key to The Cliffs at Walnut Grove, where the longest of the par 5s in the second round was at 536 yards — that plays closer to par 4s in the modern era of power.
Kohles had a great chance to win the John Deere Classic until pulling his approach into the water on the 18th hole. He also made bogey on the closing hole of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson two years ago, losing by one shot.
Now he has another opportunity after hitting the par-5 17th green in two shots with a 9-iron, rolling in a 20-footer for eagle, and closing with a 15-foot birdie.
Ben Kohles's 343-yard drive sets up eagle on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
“I keep putting myself in these positions. That’s all I can ask for,” Kohles said. “We work so hard to get in these spots, so I feel like I’ve learned a lot the last few months. ... I know I can do it, it's just a matter of going out and doing it. So we'll see what the weekend has in store.”
Jacob Bridgeman had a 67 to lead the seven players who will be at the Presidents Cup next week at Medinah. That still left him six shots behind Shipley at 9 under. It wasn't a great showing for the Internationals, with Nick Taylor the only one of their five Presidents Cup players to make the cut.