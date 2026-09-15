PGA Tour takes next step in competitive restructure, finalizing crucial membership, eligibility criteria

The PGA Tour Challenger Series will feature fields of 144 players, with the ability to reduce when necessary (e.g. daylight), and with an alternate list. The membership criteria include all players relegated from the PGA Tour Championship Series in the previous season. Nos. 21-90 on the previous season’s PGA Tour Challenger Series Points List will be retained for the next year, with another 20 players promoted via the Korn Ferry Tour. Winners of PGA Tour Challenger Series events in the previous season who were not promoted will also be eligible.