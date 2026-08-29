Viktor Hovland surges to one-shot lead at TOUR Championship with cast of challengers lined up behind him

“It’s pretty bunched up around 11- and 12-under par there,” Hovland said. “I mean, you’ve seen some 62s out there. You can take it low. So it was nice to get a little bit of distance, especially from the group of guys that are around that number. They’re capable of shooting nothing tomorrow. So that gives me a little bit of a cushion for tomorrow. I’m still going to have to bring a nice, solid round.”