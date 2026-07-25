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4H AGO

Jackson Koivun moves three strokes up at 3M Open with third-round 61, tournament-record back nine

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Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 3 | 3M Open | 2026

Highlights | Round 3 | 3M Open | 2026

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Written by Associated Press

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — New PGA TOUR member Jackson Koivun shot a 61 in the third round of the 3M Open on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead at 20-under par, setting a tournament record with a 28 on the back nine at the TPC Twin Cities.

Emiliano Grillo and Ben Kohles each shot a 65 and are tied for second at 17 under. Michael Brennan shot a 63 and shares fourth with Chandler Phillips at 16 under. Denny McCarthy, Billy Horschel and Michael Kim are in sixth at 15 under.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked player, is six strokes behind Koivun in a four-way tie for ninth place with Davis Thompson, Seamus Power and Brian Harman.


Jackson Koivun shoots 10-under 61 | Round 3 | 3M Open | 2026

Jackson Koivun shoots 10-under 61 | Round 3 | 3M Open | 2026


The 21-year-old Koivun, who was the top-ranked amateur player after a standout college career at Auburn and turned pro last month following the U.S. Open Championship, had two eagles and six birdies to separate from the pack on a steamy and still afternoon that was ideal for low scores.

Koivun sank a 12-foot putt on the 12th green and a 14-footer on the 18th to eagle two of the three par 5s on the lake-filled course, which joined the TOUR schedule in 2019. Koivun, who tied for 10th two weeks ago at the ISCO Championship in Kentucky, shot a 64 on Thursday and a 68 on Friday.

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Betting Profile
R3
Official

3M Open

1

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-20
Thru
F

-20

1

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-20
Thru
F

T2

Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

T2

ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
-17
Thru
F

T2

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

T2

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-17
Thru
F

T4

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T4

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T4

Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T4

USA
C. Phillips
Tot
-16
Thru
F
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