Michael Kim fires historic 59, Ben Kohles three back at TPC Twin Cities
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Highlights | Round 2 | 3M Open | 2026
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BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Michael Kim shot the 15th 59 in PGA TOUR history Friday, making a 24-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole at the 3M Open.
Kim birdied the final four holes of his bogey-free round at TPC Twin Cities to reach 14-under 128 and take a three-shot lead after two rounds.
Ben Kohles, who held a two-shot lead entering the day, shot a 2-under 69 to tie for second at 11 under with Chandler Phillips (65) and Emiliano Grillo (67).
Two bad swings cost Scottie Scheffler, leaving the world’s top-ranked player seven shots back after a 70.
Scottie Scheffler drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
Kim recorded the fourth 59 on the PGA TOUR since 2024. Jake Knapp was the last to accomplish the feat during the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Jim Furyk holds the PGA TOUR record with a 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship.
“Today was an awesome day, but still, I’m only halfway there so still need to kind of get focused up for the weekend,” said Kim, who opened with a 69 on Thursday.
Kohles’ post-round interview was interrupted by a roar when Kim sank his final putt.
“That’s sick,” Kohles said, smiling. “There’s a 59. I guess 62 wasn’t as good.”
Kim said his mindset was not to play “too protective,” a challenge at the par-3 17th and par-5 18th, where water guards both holes.
“I just kind of told myself like, ‘Hey, this is the moment to get into the history books and let’s go for it, let’s not try to luck our way into it, let’s try to step up and hit some really good shots,’” Kim said.
Kim needed to make an uphill 24-foot putt with little break on the final hole to reach the magic number.
“I tend to leave those short when it’s that uphill, and the last thing was just get it there; just don’t leave it short,” said Kim, who raised his hands and pumped his fist when the ball dropped.
Michael Kim’s unbelievable birdie to shoot 59 is the Shot of the Day
Kim, whose previous career-low round was a 62, made five straight birdies beginning on No. 3 and added three more in a four-hole stretch starting on No. 9. Eight of his birdies came from outside 10 feet.
“When you hit a putt, and it does exactly what you kind of envisioned before you hit it, it’s an awesome feeling. Felt like that all day out there,” said Kim, whose lone PGA TOUR victory came at the 2018 John Deere Classic.
After finishing second at the Valero Texas Open in April, Kim’s best finish in 12 starts was a tie for 17th. He had missed four cuts, including the previous three weeks at the Open Championship, Genesis Scottish Open and John Deere Classic.
Having played five consecutive weeks, Kim considered skipping this tournament.
“I felt decent energy-wise,” Kim said, “so I went home after I missed the cut at the Open, just spent a couple days relaxing and came up here and really happy I did.”
Kim and Kohles played in the morning before wind gusts reached 20 mph, making scoring more difficult for the afternoon wave.
“Definitely wasn’t a 59 out there. Maybe somebody playing really well could have shot 64, 63,” Grillo said.
Scheffler reached 9 under before his approach shot found the water at No. 14, leading to a double bogey. His tee shot at the par-3 17th landed in the right rough, and his second shot from an awkward lie well below his feet skidded 34 feet past the hole, resulting in a bogey.
“Just got a bad break, but that happens,” Scheffler said.