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2H AGO

Lucas Glover clings to one-shot lead at ISCO Championship after Round 3

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Highlights | Round 3 | ISCO Championship

Highlights | Round 3 | ISCO Championship

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Written by Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lucas Glover topped the ISCO Championship for the third straight day, shooting a 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Aaron Wise into the final round.

After opening 63-64 without a bogey, the 46-year-old Glover had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys at Hurstbourne Country Club. He had a 15-under 195 total.

“Kind of a slow start, 1 over through six,” Glover said. “Just didn’t make anything today. I didn’t feel like I hit that many bad putts, I just didn’t make anything.”

Wise birdied the final two holes for a 66.

“I felt pretty solid every part of my game,” Wise said. "I liked what I did with my ball-striking between yesterday’s round and today, felt pretty comfortable out there with it.”

Stephan Jaeger (65), Steven Fisk (68) and Chan Kim (68) were 13 under. Zac Blair (64) and (65) were 12 under.

Played opposite the Genesis Scottish Open, the event is sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour. The winner will get into the PGA Championship but not the Masters next year.

Glover, the only major champion in the field, has six PGA TOUR victories, highlighted by the 2009 U.S. Open Championship. He tied for third last week in the John Deere Classic.


Lucas Glover gets up-and-down from 100 yards for birdie on No. 12 at ISCO Championship

Lucas Glover gets up-and-down from 100 yards for birdie on No. 12 at ISCO Championship


“I’m very excited,” Glover said. “I love to compete. I love to compete. And everybody’s fighting for the same thing. I look forward to it. Struggled on the weekend a little bit last week, so kind of want to right that ship.”

Former Auburn star Jackson Koivun had a 66 to get to 9 under. He missed the cut last week in his professional debut.

NCAA champion Preston Stout was 7 under after a 68. The Oklahoma State senior tied for 15th in the John Deere.

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R3
Suspended

Genesis Scottish Open

T1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-11
Thru
13

-11

T1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-11
Thru
13

T1

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
Thru
8

-11

T1

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
Thru
8

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T3

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-10
Thru
16

-10

T3

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-10
Thru
16

T3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-10
Thru
15

-10

T3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-10
Thru
15

T3

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-10
Thru
10

-10

T3

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-10
Thru
10
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