Rory McIlroy stumbles at Masters, shares lead with Cameron Young

His shot into the 11th went left and rolled into the water. He then missed a 5-foot putt and made his first double bogey of the tournament. He pulled his wedge on the par-3 12th over the green and chipped poorly, missing a 15-foot par attempt. His drive on the par-5 13th sailed into the trees to the right for the third straight day, his wedge went long and he had to scramble for par.