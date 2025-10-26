Michael Brennan wins Bank of Utah Championship on invitation, gets two-year PGA TOUR exemption

Hoey got within three shots after a two-shot swing at the 10th — a rare bogey by Brennan and Hoey making birdie. But then Brennan hammered a drive that rolled out 411 yards on the 12th hole down by the green, setting up a pitch-and-putt birdie. And he drove the par-4 14th green with a 3-wood to set up a two-putt birdie to keep everyone at bay.